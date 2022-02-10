Advertise
Bengal Jim nominated for NFL Fan of the Year

By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ve probably seen him at a Bengals game or a tailgate; Jim Foster, also known as Bengal Jim, is up for NFL Fan of the Year.

Jim was named the Bengals Fan of the Year and was gifted a free trip to this year’s Super Bowl shortly before the 2021-22 season started.

This season, Bengal Jim says he went to every single Bengals game - home and away.

He has brought numerous fans together to cheer on the team all while raising thousands of dollars for Cincinnati charities with his Tailgate Experience.

“I don’t feel deserving. It’s very humbling. A number of folks nominated me. The first thing that stuck with me is there are thousands of fans that have stuck with them through thick and thin... made it through the 90′s. There are so many deserving... somehow I’m fan of the year. My goal is to just make sure I represent those fans and Who Dey Nation the best I can,” Bengal Jim said.

The NFL Fan of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors Thursday night.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Head Coach Zac Taylor have all been nominated for NFL Honors awards.

Bengals fan finds silver lining in team’s Super Bowl run after fire destroys memorabilia
Interview with Rams general manager, Eufaula native Les Snead
