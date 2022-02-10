Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bengals fan finds silver lining in team’s Super Bowl run after fire destroys memorabilia

Bengals fan finds silver lining in team’s Super Bowl run after fire destroys memorabilia
By Andrea Medina
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Sports can often create an escape from the worries or hardships of everyday life. For one 12-year-old, that’s exactly what the Bengals are doing for him.

Owen Lainhart, 12, built up an impressive collection of Bengals memorabilia.

Autographs from former Bengals A.J. Green, Andy Dalton, Marvin Lewis and more filled his orange-painted bedroom. Sadly though, Owen lost his entire collection when his home caught fire.

“We all got phone calls around 7 o’clock in the morning telling us our house was on fire,” Marsha Lainhart, Owen’s grandmother, said. “It actually happened in Owen’s room. It was an electric fire.”

The good thing is no one was home or hurt in the fire.

The bad news is every piece of Bengals memorabilia Owen owned was destroyed.

The 12-year-old Bengals fan is not letting this loss get him down, though.

“Because I still have a bunch of memories in there, so I can still remember most of everything that was in there,” Owen said.

He says the Bengals getting to Super Bowl LVI is his silver lining.

Just as confident as he is that the Bengals will beat the Rams on Sunday, he knows he will restore his memorabilia collection someday.

His memorabilia wishlist is currently filled with autographs from Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Joe Burrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Evan McPherson celebrates after a field goal during the Bengals' come-from-behind win against...
Chiefs fan donates Super Bowl tickets bought at halftime of AFC Championship
Interview with Rams general manager, Eufaula native Les Snead
Interview with Rams general manager, Eufaula native Les Snead
SEC coaches meet in Birmingham
SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting