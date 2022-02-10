Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Black History Month: Rosa Parks Museum promotes positive social change

Rosa Parks Museum
Rosa Parks Museum((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rosa Parks is often one of the first names that come to mind when we think about the Civil Rights movement.

Rosa Parks’ arrest in 1955 sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a movement that led to the integration of Montgomery’s transportation system and brought international attention to the Civil Rights Movement.

The Rosa Parks Museum, the only museum dedicated to her, is an active memorial to one of the most iconic civil rights activists. The museum features several artifacts that were very significant in the life and actions of Rosa Parks, like her original fingerprint arrest record along with court documents and police reports and a restored 1955 station wagon that was used to transport protesters. It was known as a “rollling church.”

The museum’s mission is really than Rosa Parks alone. It also provides a platform for dialogue, civic engagement, and positive social change.

To learn more about the Rosa Parks Museum and plan a visit, check out https://www.troy.edu/student-life-resources/arts-culture/rosa-parks-museum/index.html.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught

Latest News

A coffee shop known for its double-sided drive-thru is opening its third location, this one in...
Southern coffee shop set to start brewing in Pine Level
A man who was critically injured in a January crash in Montgomery has died.
Montgomery Police: Driver in January crash dies
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. (Source: File Photo/Kryst family)
Recent suicides show need for mental health care in Black community
Black History Month: Mental health in the Black community
Black History Month: Mental health in the Black community