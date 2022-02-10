Black History Month: Rosa Parks Museum promotes positive social change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rosa Parks is often one of the first names that come to mind when we think about the Civil Rights movement.

Rosa Parks’ arrest in 1955 sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a movement that led to the integration of Montgomery’s transportation system and brought international attention to the Civil Rights Movement.

The Rosa Parks Museum, the only museum dedicated to her, is an active memorial to one of the most iconic civil rights activists. The museum features several artifacts that were very significant in the life and actions of Rosa Parks, like her original fingerprint arrest record along with court documents and police reports and a restored 1955 station wagon that was used to transport protesters. It was known as a “rollling church.”

The museum’s mission is really than Rosa Parks alone. It also provides a platform for dialogue, civic engagement, and positive social change.

To learn more about the Rosa Parks Museum and plan a visit, check out https://www.troy.edu/student-life-resources/arts-culture/rosa-parks-museum/index.html.

