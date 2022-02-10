City of Montgomery earns AA credit rating for financial strength

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has received an AA credit rating for its financial strength from the international bond rating agency Fitch Ratings.

According to the report, the city’s financial outlook was cited as “stable”, which Montgomery leaders say speaks to the city’s financial stability. In addition to the overall rating, the city received the highest rating, AAA, for how it stewards and spends taxpayers’ dollars. It also highlighted the city’s savings and reserves as a point of strength.

“The Fitch Ratings’ review is proof positive of our success in strengthening Montgomery’s financial outlook,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “As communities across the country continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, few have as much optimism surrounding them as Montgomery. Accolades are important, but this rating is about more than clout. Montgomery’s financial stability is key to building our vision for a brighter future because it helps us fund infrastructure and quality of life projects across the city.”

According to Fitch Ratings, the ratings reflect the strength, financial flexibility and resilience of the city’s financial outlook.

“The city has fared well through the pandemic and has been awarded $42 million in ARPA funds, in which they have received $21 million. The 2021 fiscal year-end, the unaudited general fund balance was about $40 million, or nearly 16% of general fund expenditures and transfers out, after a $13.5 million surplus,” Fitch Rating said.

The cities sales and use taxes are trending 11% higher than the same time in fiscal 2021, while lodging taxes have come in 42% over the prior year at the end of the first quarter of 2022, Fitch Ratings added.

For more information and to see the full rating profile, visit this link.

