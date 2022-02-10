Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of missing Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat has been found, his family confirmed.

Wheat’s family is heartbroken over the news that his body had been found Wednesday.

Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond, inside Blount Cultural Park.

Montgomery police were called to the park around 3 p.m. after a report that a body had been found. While there, the Montgomery Fire/Rescue dive team located a man’s body in a pond.

“This was really not the outcome we were looking for,” Stephanie Wheat told WSFA 12 News.

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother said detectives with the Montgomery Police Department came to her home around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to let them know they found his body.

“I am all over the place,” Stephanie Wheat said. “I am just not myself right now.”

Stephanie Wheat said police have not given any indication of what may have happened to LaDarrien Wheat. His body has been transported for an autopsy and the results are expected within a couple of days.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with any expenses related to LaDarrien Wheat’s services.

Stephanie Wheat said she wants to thank everyone that helped with the searches and reached out to the family in their time of need.

“I felt like we had the whole world behind our back. I mean, they were with us hoping that he would come home,” Stephanie Wheat said.

Funeral plans have not been made at this time. Stephanie Wheat asks for continued prayers as they grieve her son’s loss.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.