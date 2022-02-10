Advertise
Montgomery County home deemed total loss after fire

A Montgomery County home was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.
A Montgomery County home was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County home was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.

According to Waugh/Mt Meigs Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Anthony Williams, the department received a call about a house fire around 10 a.m. on Capri Drive, near Miller Creek.

First responders arrived on the scene within four minutes and used a tanker for water until Pike Road Fire Department could assist with a hookup to a nearby water hydrant.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire Williams said. The cause of the is undetermined. The house has been deemed a total loss.

