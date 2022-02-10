MPS hopes to vote on school name changes in April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee High Schools, both named after Confederate figures.

A re-naming committee was tasked with compiling a list of possible new names and the top ten choices for each school have been decided.

Possible school names for Jefferson Davis High School

Andrew Jackson Beard

Mary Fair Burkes

Mahala Dickerson

Carter Hill

Judge Frank M. Johnson

Percy Julian

Coretta Scott King

Jo Ann Robinson

Southside

Victor Tulane

Possible school names for Robert E. Lee High School

Ralph Abernathy

Inez Baskin

Andrew Jackson Beard

Robert Graetz

Percy Julian

LEE

Northside

Jo Ann Robinson

Henry Spears

Dr. John Winston

The top choice for renaming Jefferson Davis is Carter Hill. There is a three-way tie for second place between Jo Ann Robinson, Southside and Victor Tulane.

Robert E. Lee High’s top choice is Dr. John Winston, followed by a four-way tie between Henry Spears, Inez Baskin, Northside and Percy Julian.

The names were announced to members of the Board of Education Monday.

“Not everybody’s going to like it, I know that, but we are going to try to get the very best name that suits the most people we can,” said Montgomery Public School Board President Clare Weil.

The Board of Education voted to rename the schools in July of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, which brought renewed attention to racial inequality in the United States.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, nearly 80% of MPS’ student population is Black or African American. Many former and current students have come forward saying that these names have long been a reminder of the South’s racist past.

“What’s important is the school, the kids in the school, and their pride in walking through the door and having a school they can call their own,” Weil said.

Rabbi Scott Looper is the co-chair to the MPS re-naming committee. The committee was a group of clergy and community leaders appointed by school board members tasked with compiling the list of possible names.

“We conducted this in as broad a manner as we could,” Looper said. “As a committee, the transparency and fairness and due consideration was really at the forefront.”

Looper said the list of suggestions came from committee members and three student representatives. MPS also allowed community members to suggest names through an online portal. Names were then narrowed down based on a list of criteria from the school board. The committee eventually vetted through about 9,000 suggestions before coming up with the top 10 names.

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, District 1 Representative Lesa Keith voiced concerns over equal representation on the committee and the manner in which the names were developed.

“What I see here is adult agendas,” Keith said.

“My perception of this whole thing is it’s divided us as a board and it’s divided us as a city,” Keith went on to say.

The day after the meeting, Weil responded to Keith’s remarks by saying, “I feel like we had a very well balanced committee. I think the committee did their job. She was not on the committee.”

Weil said at the school board’s work session in March they will discuss the narrowed-down list of names. They hope to have a final decision for both schools in April.

Sydney Lanier High School was among the schools set for a name change, but the facility will no longer be in use after MPS announced the school will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School.

