Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pediatric urgent care facility opens in Opelika’s Tiger Town

The clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray, and a pharmacy.
The clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray, and a pharmacy.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new pediatric urgent care facility is now providing services to families in east Alabama.

Urgent Care for Children has opened in the Tiger Town shopping center in Opelika. The new clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray, and a pharmacy.

“Our team of pediatric professionals is elated to bring our standard of care to the Auburn-Opelika community,” said Dr. Allury Arora-Lal, Urgent Care for Children founder and CEO. “Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care by supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices and providing an affordable alternative to the emergency room.”

The facility, located at 2564 Enterprise Drive, is directly in front of Target. It’s the Birmingham-based company’s 10th location in Alabama.

“We’re thrilled to expand our network of services into the Auburn-Opelika market. We look forward to becoming the area’s trusted after-hours provider for convenient pediatric urgent care needs all 365 days of the year,” said Neal Owens, Urgent Care for Children vice president of real estate.

Urgent Care for Kids is open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends. Patients can walk in or reserve a spot online.

Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

A Montgomery County home was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.
Montgomery County home deemed total loss after fire
SEC coaches meet in Birmingham
SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting
Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC Coach Meeting
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC Coaches Meeting
A Montgomery police unit sits outside Montgomery's Lee High School after an incident on Feb. 9,...
2 charged after Wednesday incident outside Montgomery school