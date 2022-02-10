Partnership brings ASU artwork to Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flying in and out of Montgomery is about to become a little more colorful thanks to a partnership between Alabama State University’s Department of Visual Arts and the Montgomery Regional Airport Authority.

A new art exhibit allows visitors to experience Black History Month while walking through the airport. The works are from local artists who are showcasing some of their talent, according to Professor Nathaniel Allen, Chairperson of ASU’s Art Department.

The Airport Exhibition first started in 2019, by former Dean of the ASU College of Visual & Performing Arts, Dr. Tommie ‘Tonea’ Stewart, and the nonprofit group, “Friends of the Theatre.” It was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, but has once again made its return.

“We are delighted to partner with Alabama State University during such a very important time of the year, as we honor the past and present contributions of African-Americans in our nation’s history,” said MGM’s Executive Director, Wade A. Davis.

The collection will remain on display in the airport’s lobby through March 8 and is free and open to the public.

Larger photos of the artwork can be seen below.

Name of Artist: Toni Toney Title of Artwork: “Go For It!” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Kevin King Title of Artwork: “Mighty Marching Hornets” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Professor Nathaniel Allen Title of Artwork: “Portrait Study” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Norman Williams Title of Artwork: "Red Tails" (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Cleve Webber Title of Artwork: “Caribbean Celebration” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Sunny Paulk Title of Artwork: “I am Stoic – I Am Still Sunny” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: DeNeal Eberly Title of Artwork: “Grapes and Twine” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Alana Taylor Title of Artwork: "Bloody Cotton" (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

Name of Artist: Nystasha Kelly Title of Artwork: “Deliverance” (Source: ASU Department of Visual Arts)

