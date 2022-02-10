Advertise
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday

Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in Deatsville.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in Deatsville. Her parents reported her missing the following day.

According to CrimeStoppers, Kent was last seen wearing pajama pants with a multi-colored T-shirt. She is homeschooled and is known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.

Anyone with information on Kent’s location is asked to call Millbrook Police at 334-285-6832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

