Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

The Rundown: Feb. 11 - Feb 14

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Rundown is back! If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with your spouse or maybe even your friends, we’ve got you covered!

Friday at 6:30 p.m. grab your valentine and come and enjoy a variety of beer and wine at Queens Meats & Wines.

On Saturday, parents can bring their kids to a wild day of adventure and fun at the Montgomery Zoo for Sweethearts Day! You can enjoy the Mann Museum, Petting Zoo, & more. The fun starts at 9 a.m.

For all you shoppers, stop by The Shoppes at Eastchase this weekend for the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shoppe. Then you can head over to Vintage Café for their Vintage Valentine’s Pop-up Market.

Get ready to let the good times roll in Prattville at their Mardi Gras Celebration. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be arts and crafts as well as food vendors at Heritage Park. The parade will take off at 2 p.m. with music, floats, and dancers. We can’t forget the Moon pies, candy, and beads! You can even bring your dog, as long as they’re on a leash. It is guaranteed to be a fun time!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY

MCSO Firearms Familiarization Course

Pike Road Mini Art Market

Millbrook FUMC Mardi Gras Run

BONUS VALENTINE EVENT

Love on the Harriott II Valentine’s Dinner Cruises

  • RUNS FROM FRIDAY FEB 11TH - MONDAY FEB 14
  • $155 Per Couple
  • Includes: Dinner, Flowers, Champagne Toast with a Commemorative Harriott II Glass, and live entertainment

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

The Rundown: Feb. 11-13
The Rundown: Feb. 11-13
The Crumbling Cookie shows The Rundown team how to decorate holiday cookies.
Taking a bite into holiday cookie decorating
The Rundown takes a bite into cookie decorating
The Rundown takes a bite into cookie decorating
The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 17-19
The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 17-19