The Rundown: Feb. 11 - Feb 14

Friday at 6:30 p.m. grab your valentine and come and enjoy a variety of beer and wine at Queens Meats & Wines.

On Saturday, parents can bring their kids to a wild day of adventure and fun at the Montgomery Zoo for Sweethearts Day! You can enjoy the Mann Museum, Petting Zoo, & more. The fun starts at 9 a.m.

For all you shoppers, stop by The Shoppes at Eastchase this weekend for the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shoppe. Then you can head over to Vintage Café for their Vintage Valentine’s Pop-up Market.

Get ready to let the good times roll in Prattville at their Mardi Gras Celebration. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be arts and crafts as well as food vendors at Heritage Park. The parade will take off at 2 p.m. with music, floats, and dancers. We can’t forget the Moon pies, candy, and beads! You can even bring your dog, as long as they’re on a leash. It is guaranteed to be a fun time!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY

MCSO Firearms Familiarization Course

Pike Road Mini Art Market

Millbrook FUMC Mardi Gras Run

BONUS VALENTINE EVENT

Love on the Harriott II Valentine’s Dinner Cruises

RUNS FROM FRIDAY FEB 11TH - MONDAY FEB 14

$155 Per Couple

Includes: Dinner, Flowers, Champagne Toast with a Commemorative Harriott II Glass, and live entertainment

