Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin attended meeting.
SEC coaches meet in Birmingham
SEC coaches meet in Birmingham(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC coaches were in Birmingham Thursday for their annual meeting.

All coaches were in attendance including Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

WBRC FOX6 had crews at the Southeastern Conference headquarters in downtown Birmingham to ask Harsin about his future with the Tigers. Harsin however, went in through a side door to get into the meeting.

The majority of the coaches entered through the main door of the office.

There have been rumors and allegations about Auburn’s football program in the last week.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

Since the end of the season, there have been multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players have entered the transfer portal.

Auburn University leaders released a statement Monday after several days of rumors concerning the university’s football program and head coach Bryan Harsin.

The statement reads: The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

Shackelford has 8 of Tide’s 14 3s in 97-83 win over Ole Miss
20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley...
US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games