Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire

Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before...
Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several dogs were killed in an early morning mobile home fire in Houston County.

First responders were called to the fire on Eddins Road at the Southern Breeze Trailer Park. That’s close to Lawrence Road and Prevatt Road. The mobile home was on fire when they arrived.

No one was home when the fire started.

Cowarts Fire Department tells News 4 the home is a total loss and the fire is under investigation.

