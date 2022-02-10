Shackelford has 8 of Tide’s 14 3s in 97-83 win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers and Alabama defeated Mississippi 97-83 on Wednesday night. Shackelford was 10-of-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc.

JD Davison added 18 points and eight assists with Keon Ellis scoring 13 points and Noah Gurley 10 for Alabama, which snapped a two-game skid after playing three consecutive games against Top 5 opponents.

Jarkel Joiner, playing in his second game since being sidelined three weeks with a back injury, was 12 of 20 with a career-high six 3-pointers in scoring 33 points for the Rebels, a point shy of his career best.

Matthew Murrell added 15 points and Nysier Brooks 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.