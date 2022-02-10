Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Shackelford has 8 of Tide’s 14 3s in 97-83 win over Ole Miss

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers and Alabama defeated Mississippi 97-83 on Wednesday night. Shackelford was 10-of-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc.

JD Davison added 18 points and eight assists with Keon Ellis scoring 13 points and Noah Gurley 10 for Alabama, which snapped a two-game skid after playing three consecutive games against Top 5 opponents.

Jarkel Joiner, playing in his second game since being sidelined three weeks with a back injury, was 12 of 20 with a career-high six 3-pointers in scoring 33 points for the Rebels, a point shy of his career best.

Matthew Murrell added 15 points and Nysier Brooks 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team snapped AP No. 1 Auburn’s 19-game winning streak...
Arkansas fined after fans storm court in Auburn basketball upset
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation
JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1...
Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta