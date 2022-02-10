Advertise
Suspect in region theft probe identified, sought by police

Investigators have identified Juan Borom as the suspected lookout for multiple thefts across...
Investigators have identified Juan Borom as the suspected lookout for multiple thefts across the River Region.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has helped Wetumpka police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers make a break in a regional theft investigation. Now, they want to make some arrests.

Investigators are probing multiple thefts that started on Jan. 29 involving a man breaking into several retail businesses to steal cash from the registers. Similar crimes have been reported in Wetumpka, Millbrook and Prattville.

One of the leads involved multiple photos of a suspect believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a retail store in one of the Wetumpka incidents. On Thursday, investigators announced they’ve learned the suspect’s name, thanks to a tip.

Now, they want to find and arrest Juan Borom for his involvement in multiple thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward!

