Suspect in region theft probe identified, sought by police

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has helped Wetumpka police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers make a break in a regional theft investigation. Now, they want to make some arrests.

Investigators are probing multiple thefts that started on Jan. 29 involving a man breaking into several retail businesses to steal cash from the registers. Similar crimes have been reported in Wetumpka, Millbrook and Prattville.

One of the leads involved multiple photos of a suspect believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a retail store in one of the Wetumpka incidents. On Thursday, investigators announced they’ve learned the suspect’s name, thanks to a tip.

Now, they want to find and arrest Juan Borom for his involvement in multiple thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward!

