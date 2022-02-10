Advertise
From UAB to the Super Bowl, Darious Williams makes history for Blazers

Former UAB player will suit up for Super Bowl 56
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Darious Williams is one of the starters on the Los Angeles Rams defense, as they prep for the Bengals on football’s biggest stage, Super Bowl LVI.

The work Williams put in to get to this point is incredible.

Williams was a walk-on at UAB, but no one is surprised he’s made it to the Super Bowl.

UAB Defensive Coordinator David Reeves won’t miss a minute of Williams in Super Bowl 56.

“I’ll watch it as a fan, not as a coach, or former coach, but just as somebody who is pulling for him to do as well as he can because I know the backstory,” Reeves said.

Reeves can vividly remember the day Williams walked up for an early morning walk-on tryout.

“Just immediately stands out, great kid, infectious smile, super energy, and great skills,” Reeves said.

The respect for Williams only grew when the football program shut down.

“Darious was actually back at home delivering flowers for a florist, when he got the call that said the program is back, you gonna come back, he said yeah I’m coming back,” Reeves said.

The cornerback returned as an All-Conference USA player for the Blazers!

“I mean just an incredible athlete, on top of that, but the way that he lights up a room, the way he carries himself,” Defensive Backs Coach Blake Shrader, said.

Coach Reeves said Williams is one of the players who built UAB Football into what it is today.

“You know he’s one of the blocks on the very bottom, a guy we go back to and say look at this guy,” Reeves said.

Rams General Manager, Les Snead, said the persistence Williams showed at UAB is a reason he’s successful in the NFL.

“Give him credit... for him to stick with that, then for him to take his journey as a college free agent and not get drafted you have to have patience and perseverance,” Snead said.

Hard work and the patience, all paying off.

Those who knew Williams way back when, couldn’t be more proud.

“I know when he came in here a little ole bitty skinny thing and the work he put in to get to that level, so I’ll definitely be pulling for him,” Reeves said.

