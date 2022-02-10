Warmer than normal as we wrap up the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been gorgeous the last couple of days... we’ve basked in sunshine and mild temperatures, especially since our mornings have still been a bit chilly. If you have liked our weather over the past few days, then you are in luck - more of that is on the way for the remainder of the workweek and first half of the weekend.

After starting in the mid 30s today, we’re heading for the upper 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky!

We’ll do the same thing on Friday; after a start in the upper 30s, we’re likely going to see 70 degrees under entirely sunny skies. Saturday will be above average in the upper 60s once again, but we will introduce some clouds.

Skies will turn partly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the northwest. That front will push through during the afternoon hours, which means temperatures will drop off noticeably as the afternoon progresses.

We're above normal every day except Sunday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

The temperature drop will occur earlier in the afternoon for locations north and west Montgomery. Expect that drop after 3-4 p.m. in the River Region, and for those southeast of Montgomery we won’t see that drop until dinnertime. Up until the front comes through most of us are well into the 60s to low 70s.

The cold front will pass by without bringing much precipitation late Saturday or Saturday night. It may bring a few showers, but that would be about it in the precipitation department. What it will certainly do is bring back the colder air -- at least briefly.

After a start in the 30s on Sunday, highs will only recover into the lower 50s despite ample sunshine. A breeze will make it feel even chillier. We’ll return to the upper 50s on Monday before the 60s and 70s come storming back.

Rain will not return until late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That warm-up will eventually be halted by another cold front later next week. Unlike this weekend’s front, that one will have plenty of moisture to work with when it moves across Alabama. So expect rain and a few thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday before ending early Friday.

It’s too early to get into specifics regarding any severe weather threat, but there are some signs that we may have a nonzero chance of a stronger storm so be sure to stay tuned.

