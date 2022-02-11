$5K reward offered in Prattville ATM theft

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the identity and arrests of anyone involved in the theft of an ATM from a Regions Bank in Prattville.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Regions Bank is offering the reward.

Prattville police responded to an alarm call at the bank located in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue round 5 a.m. Tuesday. There, officers discovered a Lull forklift that had been stolen from a nearby construction area. The forklift was then used to steal the bank’s ATM machine.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation reveals that the thieves loaded the ATM into a U-Haul truck they had stolen after getting access to the drop box at U-Haul rental store in the 100 block of North Memorial Drive.

Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects stopping at a service station before the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

