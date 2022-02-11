Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$5K reward offered in Prattville ATM theft

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the identity and arrests of anyone involved in the theft of an ATM from a Regions Bank in Prattville.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Regions Bank is offering the reward.

Prattville police responded to an alarm call at the bank located in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue round 5 a.m. Tuesday. There, officers discovered a Lull forklift that had been stolen from a nearby construction area. The forklift was then used to steal the bank’s ATM machine.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation reveals that the thieves loaded the ATM into a U-Haul truck they had stolen after getting access to the drop box at U-Haul rental store in the 100 block of North Memorial Drive.

Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects stopping at a service station before the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

LifeSouth district director talks Give From the Heart blood drive
LifeSouth district director talks Give From the Heart blood drive
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Man still missing 1 week after leaving Montgomery County wreck
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in...
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County