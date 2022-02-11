The Bella Luna Farm’s Airbnb Treehouse

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - If you like staying at Airbnb’s, there’s a place in Shorter that will take you to new heights, literally. Plus, you’ll get a whole pack of new friends for the night.

It all started when Jason and Teresa Price, owners of The Bella Luna Farm, wanted to do something fun for their grandkids.

“I put up a zip line for the grandkids and they needed a deck to start off of,” said Jason Price. “Teresa suggested building a treehouse for the boys.”

“We were a little nervous about the grandkids playing up there, so I said why not an Airbnb and we can rent it out?” said Teresa Price.

“First thing said, nobody is going to rent out a treehouse on Airbnb,” said Jason. “She convinced me to do it, and she was right.”

Bella Luna Farms in Shorter, AL, turned a treehouse into an Air BNB and you have plenty of friends nearby. (WSFA 12 News)

More than just right, this place is rented out about 80 nights a year. You can find it for yourself on Airbnb. And it’s more than just an awesome view from 30 feet above. You have some cool neighbors. A family of alpacas lives down below.

“The fact that the alpacas are here directly under the treehouse while you’re staying here or sitting by the fire, people just love the interaction,” said Jason.

Bella Luna Farms in Shorter, AL, turned a treehouse into an Air BNB and you have plenty of friends nearby. (WSFA 12 News)

Along with the alpacas, they have chickens, goats, peacocks, even a big ole turkey. When folks come out here, they are getting more than a place to stay the night.

“It’s not just a bed to sleep in like a hotel,” said Teresa. “It’s an experience. We give farm tours. They can help us collect the eggs and feed the goats.”

Once you make it up the stairs, it has running water and power. There’s a bunk bed, fridge, microwave, a sink, table and chairs, and quite a view from the mini porch. They do have an outhouse attached to the stairs, but the family also has a private bathroom with a shower inside their home that the treehouse guests can use. For the Price family, it’s all about relationships.

“I just love to meet people I’ve never met before,” said Jason. “They can share their story, and we can share ours.”

If you want to sleep with the alpacas, book early. This place fills up fast.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.