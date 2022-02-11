Broadband expansion bill package clears the Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders say the wait for broadband is getting shorter. That’s because three bills making it easier to expand broadband passed on the Senate floor.

“This bill, essentially reflects some upgrades to that to help us do the job better,” said Sen. Clay Scofield, sponsor of the broadband legislation.

The upgrade comes in three parts. The first, SB123 increases the minimum speed companies can provide to 100 megabits per second downstream and 20 megabits per second upstream.

“We’re substantially increasing our speeds, getting up to that, and that’s reflecting kind of where the Feds going on that,” said Scofield.

Broadband bill number two, SB124 upgrades the different grant programs in the state.

“It’ll all be kind of even the same type, you know, speeds, the same granting amount,” said Scofield.

The third bill, SB125 allows county commissions to have their own broadband programs

“The [Alabama] Constitution doesn’t allow counties to give a thing of value to private companies. So, they currently can’t have their own grant program, like we have,” explained Scofield.

“Alabama counties have a substantial amount of funding from the federal government through the rescue plan act, many, many counties have been holding their funds,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions.

Waiting for the constitutional amendment included in the bill, that requires a vote of the people if passed, gives the counties more time to prepare.

“It will be subject to a referendum in November. But once the bill clears the full legislative process, then counties can start planning,” said Brasfield. “And then yes, the votes in November but we’ll be ready to go as soon as that vote occurs.”

The bill now heads to House committee’s for debate.

