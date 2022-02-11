Advertise
Country artist’s guitar donation tour stops at Montgomery shelter

Steven Cade visited the Friendship Mission as a part of his “Giving Guitars Tour.” There, he visited with children, delivered guitars and performed a mini concert.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Country artist Steven Cade stopped at one Montgomery shelter Thursday.

Cade visited the Friendship Mission as a part of his “Giving Guitars Tour.” There, he visited with children, delivered guitars and performed a mini concert.

Cade’s “Giving Guitars Tour” visits shelters across the country that offer transitional housing and other services to homeless families. He has partnered with Brent Yates, co-founder of Restore Us, to raise awareness of the importance of music by donating guitars to inspire those in need.

“Music changes lives and the guitar is such a powerful tool. Music is healing and allows you to express your stories and brings joy,” said Cade. “I give back to homeless shelters because it’s part of my story-my family has been homeless as well.”

