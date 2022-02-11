Advertise
Court records: Woman charged after drug smuggling attempt at Alabama prison

A woman is facing charges after court records say she attempted to smuggle drugs into an...
A woman is facing charges after court records say she attempted to smuggle drugs into an Alabama prison.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after court records say she attempted to smuggle drugs into an Alabama prison.

Renata Moryette Penn is charged with promoting prison contraband and trafficking illegal drugs.

According to court records, Penn was charged after an incident that began on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. at Kilby Correction Facility. An arrest affidavit said Penn was stopped for a traffic violation followed by a “free air sniff” by a narcotics K9.

The affidavit added that Penn was found to be in possession of about 8 ounces of methamphetamine and was going to attempt to smuggle the drugs into the facility.

Penn was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was placed under a bail of $515,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

