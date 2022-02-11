Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dothan man found not guilty of 57 sex crimes

James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this...
James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this February 9, 2022 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It took a Houston County jury about 45 minutes on Thursday to find a man not guilty of 57 sex abuse charges.

James Mark Lee, 54, of Dothan had been accused of fondling a girl who claims the abuse began when she was seven-years-old and persisted for the next five years.

“No evidence, absolutely no evidence of any kind,” said defense attorney Shaun McGhee after the verdict.

The alleged victim, now grown, did not go to police for several years after she claims the incidents occurred.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks told jurors that it is common for sex abuse victims to delay reporting crimes.

Police charged Lee in 2019 and a grand jury indicted him a few months later.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika bank robbery suspect sought by police
Highs will drop considerably between Saturday and Sunday.
Roller coaster temps over next several days
UA votes to remove pairing with former governor and rename education building Autherine Lucy Hall
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery