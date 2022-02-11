Food for Thought 2/10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High scores

Josie’s Homestyle Cooking & Catering (4347 Virginia Loop Rd.): 99

CC Exclusive Club (4115 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99

Dreamland BBQ (7900 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Aw Shucks (4300 Wetumpka Hwy.): 99

B Topspot (2645 Forbes Dr.): 99

Low scores

Kwik Serve (4000 Troy Hwy.): 86

Priority items: Ants present; cooked chicken at improper temperature

Northchase Chevron (2615 Cong. Dickinson Dr.): 86

Priority items: Cooked chicken at improper temperature, meat in cooler at improper temperature

Lion’s Pride (9611 Vaughn Rd.): 86

Priority items: chicken wings in warmer at improper temperature; no food thermometer

Hardee’s (1183 W. South Blvd.): 86

Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; dishes not properly sanitized

