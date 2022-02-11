Advertise
Food for Thought 2/10

By Mark Bullock
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Josie’s Homestyle Cooking & Catering (4347 Virginia Loop Rd.): 99

CC Exclusive Club (4115 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99

Dreamland BBQ (7900 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Aw Shucks (4300 Wetumpka Hwy.): 99

B Topspot (2645 Forbes Dr.): 99

Low scores

Kwik Serve (4000 Troy Hwy.): 86

  • Priority items: Ants present; cooked chicken at improper temperature

Northchase Chevron (2615 Cong. Dickinson Dr.): 86

  • Priority items: Cooked chicken at improper temperature, meat in cooler at improper temperature

Lion’s Pride (9611 Vaughn Rd.): 86

  • Priority items: chicken wings in warmer at improper temperature; no food thermometer

Hardee’s (1183 W. South Blvd.): 86

  • Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; dishes not properly sanitized

