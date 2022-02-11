Advertise
Ga. native CJ Uzomah says he’ll bathe in chili if Bengals win Super Bowl

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on and for the Peach State, all eyes are on Cincinnati Bengal C.J. Uzomah.

The Georgia native plays as the Bengals’ tight end, joining the team during the 2015 NFL draft.

During a media conference held Thursday, Uzomah said he would go all in if the team won Super Bowl LVI, including soaking in a bathtub full of Cincinnati-style chili.

“You put it in a swimming pool, I’ll dive in there and eat my way out,” Uzomah said.

The Bengals will face the L.A. Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

