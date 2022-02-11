Advertise
Greenville to discuss possible city school system

The City of Greenville is inviting the public to learn more about the possibility of starting its own school system.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Greenville is inviting the public to learn more about the possibility of starting its own school system.

Greenville is currently part of the Butler County School System.

There are four public schools located in the city, including W.O. Palmer Elementary, Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle and Greenville High.

The county system has two other facilities outside of Greenville including Georgiana School and McKenzie High School.

The city is hosting a public forum on the topic, which will be held on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the LBW Conference Center.

Attorneys will present findings and discuss how a split with the county system would work.

