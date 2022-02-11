Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way around 9:30 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
