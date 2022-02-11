Advertise
Man still missing 1 week after leaving Montgomery County wreck

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing man continues.

Authorities are still looking for 61-year-old Darrell Manning, who was last seen walking away from a vehicle crash on Interstate 85 on Feb. 5. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Manning was driving a Ford Fusion with a Tennessee tag when he left the roadway and crashed into some trees near mile marker 18.

Witnesses said Manning got out of the car, took off his clothes, and walked away southbound on I-85, according to the sheriff.

A previous missing person alert reported that Manning may have a medical condition that impairs his cognitive ability, and he requires several medications.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-2576 or the Anderson County, Tennessee sheriff’s office at 865-457-2414.

Manning is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brownish gray hair.

