Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention holds first community meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is gauging the community for tangible solutions to gun violence. The Office of Violence Prevention, which was created in 2021, held the first of several community roundtables on Thursday.

Members of the community had the chance to give input and ask questions.

Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention, said violent crime is not a problem that was created overnight, therefore it will take time to solve.

“Social structures have to be dealt with piece by piece,” Moore said. “It’s not going to be a one size fits all. Every family is going to be different. Every school’s going to be different.”

Many folks focused on preventing children from falling into crime.

Some people question the around 200 child groups that are eligible for funding from the city. They feel some organizations aren’t doing enough.

“I think the city needs to go back and reevaluate a lot of these nonprofits,” one attendee said.

“That is just an extensive list that we’re looking at,” Moore said. “We’re working to scrub and clean up, see who’s actively working, partner with the nonprofits that are actually doing the work.”

With people frustrated over the crime rate, Moore encourages residents to act and start at home. That’s why he believes these roundtables are crucial at starting the conversation.

“It’s so great to hear the community buy in on the front end of this because they weren’t just problems presented,” Moore added. “There were legitimate solutions that were put forth tonight, and that was the beauty of it all.”

The Office of Violence Prevention encourages residents to attend these meetings and vocalize their concerns.

Here is the meeting schedule:

Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. – Chisholm Community Center, 545 E. Vandiver Blvd.

Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. – Sheridan Heights Community Center, 3501 Faro Dr.

Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. – Regency Park Community Center, 5995 Christy Lane.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.