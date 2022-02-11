Advertise
Nebraska man confesses — twice — to sexually assaulting child, records show

Farah Gout, 27, confessed to Omaha police that he had sexually assaulted a child who was a...
Farah Gout, 27, confessed to Omaha police that he had sexually assaulted a child who was a neighbor, according to police records.
By Brian Mastre and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A disturbing child sexual assault case has been unfolding in Omaha, Nebraska, as authorities say a 27-year-old man has confessed to sexually assaulting a child for the second time.

Farah Gout, 27, faced a judge Thursday afternoon after being accused of first-degree sexual assault on a child. A conviction on the charge carries a sentence of between 20 years to life.

In 2015, Gout came to police headquarters to confess, according to court records. He would have been 21 years old at the time; the girl he said he assaulted would have been 6 years old, WOWT reported.

Gout allegedly told detectives he had been sexually assaulting a young neighbor girl. Her family had moved to Tennessee, however, and investigators were unable to identify her. The case remained open.

Five years later, Gout brought it up again.

“In 2020, the defendant was arrested for theft,” the prosecutor said Thursday. “And again confessed with further information that led officers to the victim, who was interviewed and said she was molested in 2019 by the defendant when she was 10 years old.”

The girl came back to Omaha from Tennessee in 2019 while her mother traveled to Africa. She stayed in the same house in the same neighborhood.

Detectives say that’s when Gout allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

Prosecutors have charged him with only one count of sexually assaulting a child for the incident that happened in 2019, when the girl came back to Omaha briefly. Investigators say the child doesn’t remember the incident from five years earlier.

The state told the court Thursday afternoon that the suspect should still be considered a danger to children.

The judge set Gout’s bond at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

