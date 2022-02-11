Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

New research program could mean big things for the Wiregrass

Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit...
Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit the community.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit the community.

Thursday “All of Us” researchers met with local leaders to share how they study health and illness.

It’s a national effort that is aiming to build the largest and most diverse health database. They explained how sharing key health information across the Wiregrass could lead to a better understanding of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that impact health and disease.

“I think this is going to lead to changing lives,” says Dr. Marnix Heersink, with Eye Center South. “We know that genetic research is being done increasingly. It’s important. It’s going to allow people to do research, to be educated, to be involved, and really participate in something wonderful for people and citizens for our area.”

Dr. Heersink says this program will also offer educational and small financial assistance materials.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
A Montgomery police unit sits outside Montgomery's Lee High School after an incident on Feb. 9,...
2 charged after Wednesday incident outside Montgomery school

Latest News

The clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray, and a pharmacy.
Pediatric urgent care facility opens in Opelika’s Tiger Town
FILE - A pregnant and intubated COVID-19 patient sits in the Surgical Intensive care unit...
Coronavirus can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Pollen is covering cars across south Georgia (Source: WALB)
Pollen rising earlier than normal this year