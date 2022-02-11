New research program could mean big things for the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit the community.

Thursday “All of Us” researchers met with local leaders to share how they study health and illness.

It’s a national effort that is aiming to build the largest and most diverse health database. They explained how sharing key health information across the Wiregrass could lead to a better understanding of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that impact health and disease.

“I think this is going to lead to changing lives,” says Dr. Marnix Heersink, with Eye Center South. “We know that genetic research is being done increasingly. It’s important. It’s going to allow people to do research, to be educated, to be involved, and really participate in something wonderful for people and citizens for our area.”

Dr. Heersink says this program will also offer educational and small financial assistance materials.

