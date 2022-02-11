Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Opelika bank robbery suspect sought by police

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect following a heist Friday morning.

The robbery happened at 10:51 a.m. at the Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is a man who was wearing a gray jacket and black hat. He fled the scene on South 6th Street in a faded dark blue vehicle.

No one was injured and officers are still on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT

Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.
Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Highs will drop considerably between Saturday and Sunday.
Roller coaster temps over next several days
UA votes to remove pairing with former governor and rename education building Autherine Lucy Hall
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery