Roller coaster temps over next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another spectacular day is on the way with abundant sunshine and highs around 70 degrees. This will come after another chilly start in the middle and upper 30s.

Highs will hit 70 with ample sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change over the weekend as a strong cold front pushes through Saturday into Saturday evening. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 60s and lower 70s for a good chunk of the area with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow.

But the colder air will spill in from the northwest throughout the afternoon. So the farther north and west you are, the less time you will have to warm up. Marengo, Perry, Chilton, Tallapoosa, and Dallas counties will stay mainly below 65 degrees. In and around Montgomery, temperatures will drop off noticeably after 5 p.m.

Sunshine is on the way for Valentine's Day. (WSFA 12 News)

The front will come through mainly dry, but we can’t totally rule out a few raindrops Saturday evening and night. For that reason we are maintaining a 20% chance of precipitation.

Behind the front we will have a brief cold shot with highs barely above 50 on Sunday with ample sunshine. Valentine’s Day will start frigid in the upper 20s, but more sun will help us get into the upper 50s.

It's a roller coaster temperature forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

A quick warm-up ensues beginning Tuesday as 60s and then 70s come right on back. Conditions are still quiet and sunny through Wednesday. That will change, however, as we get toward the end of next week and another strong cold front approaches.

The difference between this weekend’s front and the one on its way next Thursday-Friday is that one will have plentiful moisture to work with. The result will be a high chance of rain and some thunderstorms Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Exact timing on the highest coverage of rain isn’t 100% set in stone quite yet.

A strong system will bring rain and storms late next week. Strong storms will be possible. (WSFA 12 News)

The ingredients will be in place to support at least a chance of strong thunderstorms as it looks now, but with it being about a week away we will hold off on mentioning a severe weather threat. Stay tuned as this will be something we watch closely over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.