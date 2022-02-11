Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

State parties can decide congressional qualifying cutoff date, Merrill says

Alabama State Flag
Alabama State Flag(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When is the cutoff date for candidates to qualify for Alabama’s congressional races? Is it Jan. 28? Is it Feb. 7 or Feb. 11? It’s a question that state political parties will have a say in, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office.

The date dilemma comes after a federal court’s recent ruling on the state’s new district maps and and order that the legislature redraw the districts and extend the qualifying deadline from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11. Not long after that order, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the lower court’s decision, siding with Alabama.

Because the Supreme Court issued its stay before the lower court’s Feb. 11 deadline, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office says that means qualifying officially ended on Jan. 28 and that the Feb. 11 extension was no longer in effect.

Merrill’s office said those who qualified after Jan. 28 but before the Supreme Court decision on Jan. 7 have qualified to be on the ballot in their respective race.

So what about candidates who sought to qualify after the Feb. 7 stay? According to Merrill’s office those candidates are time-barred by the Jan. 28 deadline.

That may not be the end of their opportunity to seek office, however. Merrill’s office said it would leave it up to the state parties as to whether or not to follow the Feb. 11 qualifying cutoff and that his office had no opinion on the matter.

Parties will certify their candidates to the secretary of state’s office on March 9, which has said it will accept what is certified by the parties.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Man still missing 1 week after leaving Montgomery County wreck
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in...
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County
12 Talk: Junior League of Montgomery Empowherment Scholarship
12 Talk: Junior League of Montgomery Empowherment Scholarship