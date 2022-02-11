State parties can decide congressional qualifying cutoff date, Merrill says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When is the cutoff date for candidates to qualify for Alabama’s congressional races? Is it Jan. 28? Is it Feb. 7 or Feb. 11? It’s a question that state political parties will have a say in, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office.

The date dilemma comes after a federal court’s recent ruling on the state’s new district maps and and order that the legislature redraw the districts and extend the qualifying deadline from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11. Not long after that order, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the lower court’s decision, siding with Alabama.

Because the Supreme Court issued its stay before the lower court’s Feb. 11 deadline, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office says that means qualifying officially ended on Jan. 28 and that the Feb. 11 extension was no longer in effect.

Merrill’s office said those who qualified after Jan. 28 but before the Supreme Court decision on Jan. 7 have qualified to be on the ballot in their respective race.

So what about candidates who sought to qualify after the Feb. 7 stay? According to Merrill’s office those candidates are time-barred by the Jan. 28 deadline.

That may not be the end of their opportunity to seek office, however. Merrill’s office said it would leave it up to the state parties as to whether or not to follow the Feb. 11 qualifying cutoff and that his office had no opinion on the matter.

Parties will certify their candidates to the secretary of state’s office on March 9, which has said it will accept what is certified by the parties.

