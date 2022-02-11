Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Talladega County store clerk was killed in a robbery Wednesday night, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.

Kilgore said at approximately 10:16 p.m. there was a robbery at the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway.

Deputies were called to the store to investigate around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi unresponsive inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking for your help locating a suspect in the shooting that was captured on surveillance at the store. The suspect is described as a black male, about 6′ to 6′2 with a slender build. He was last seen, he was wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

Those surveillance pictures are below:

Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting (Talladega County Sheriff's Office)

Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting (Talladega County Sheriff's Office)

Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting (Talladega County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at talladegasheriff.org. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

