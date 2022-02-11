Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects stopping at a service station before the theft.
$5K reward offered in Prattville ATM theft
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Man still missing 1 week after leaving Montgomery County wreck
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in...
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County