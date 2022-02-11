Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.

Details are limited, but troopers say the crash happened around noon on Alabama 106 near Stinson Road in the county.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer that overturned and prompted the complete shutdown of the roadway. The road reopened around 4 p.m.

No details on the cause of the crash or any injuries were immediately available.

