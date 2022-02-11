Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in...
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.

Details are limited, but troopers say the crash happened around noon on Alabama 106 near Stinson Road in the county.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer that overturned and prompted the complete shutdown of the roadway. The road reopened around 4 p.m.

No details on the cause of the crash or any injuries were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Regions Bank Prattville ATM theft
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Man still missing 1 week after leaving Montgomery County wreck
Alabama State Flag
State parties can decide congressional qualifying cutoff date, Merrill says
12 Talk: Junior League of Montgomery Empowherment Scholarship
12 Talk: Junior League of Montgomery Empowherment Scholarship