Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation

File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University officials say a student has been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting another student.

In a statement to News 4 Friday, Troy’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Students Services and Administration Sohail Agboatwala says, a formal Title IX grievance was filed with the university on Feb. 9, 2022 by the victim of an alleged sexual assault involving another student.

The incident allegedly took place off-campus in September 2021. The accused student has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing.

Agboatwala says, “Troy University takes seriously all reports of sexual assault or violence involving our students and we fully investigate those incidents when a grievance is filed.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. at her home in...
Police seek Millbrook teen missing since Saturday
Frazer Church members have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination and are...
Frazer UMC votes to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night

Latest News

County Road 12: Bella Luna Farm
County Road 12: Bella Luna Farm
Legislators turning to education, constitutional carry bills next week
Legislators turning to education, constitutional carry bills next week
James Edward Cummings has pleaded guilty to a 2018 Montgomery shooting.
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Montgomery shooting that damaged victim’s eye
Harsin staying at Auburn as head football coach
Harsin staying at Auburn as head football coach