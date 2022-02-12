Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.(RMG News via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. A third person left the scene but was later transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the hospital, also in stable condition, she said.

Lomeli said she didn’t have immediate information on the fourth victim.

No suspect has been identified, she said.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene at N. Decatur Street where where a shooting left a child...
3-year-old shot, killed in downtown Montgomery
LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way on Feb. 10, 2022.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday night
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
Auburn keeps head football coach Bryan Harsin
A woman is facing charges after court records say she attempted to smuggle drugs into an...
Court records: Woman charged after drug smuggling attempt at Alabama prison

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
First Alert 12
Cold front brings drop in temperatures this weekend
Representatives from the city, MPS, as well as Christian and Islam religious leaders attended...
Prayer vigil, balloon release held for mental health awareness