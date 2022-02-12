Advertise
Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak.

JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.

Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10. Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

