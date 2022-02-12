Beasley Allen applauds congressional approval of arbitration legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beasley Allen Law Firm is giving a shoutout to the U.S. Congress following Thursday’s passage of legislation to give those who experience sexual assault or harassment at work the option to take it to court rather than arbitration.

The House and Senate bills bar employers from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment complaints via arbitration rather than in court. The legislation also retroactively nullifies such language in contracts and allows employees who have been bound by this to take legal action.

Settling sexual misconduct cases through arbitration that often favors employers over workers and keeps allegations from becoming public.

Calling itself a “longtime staunch opponent of forced arbitration,” Beasley Allen states that it has fought such tactics through the civil court system for decades.

“This legislation gives survivors their voice back and is long overdue,” said Beasley Allen founder Jere Beasley. “Forced arbitration is one of the many ills devised by those who wish to silence victims of wrongdoing, limit their access to justice and secretly hide the deplorable behavior of wrongdoers behind the closed doors of arbitration. Folks have arbitration forced on them in their consumer and employment contracts and most never know it until they have a claim.”

“Wrongdoers do not want to be held accountable,” Beasley said. “Arbitration is a product of tort reform, nothing more than a propaganda campaign by those who want to evade justice and something that has operated in the shadows for decades. Corporations masterminded it to protect their bottom line – many of the very companies that stand to lose the most because of their disregard for the health and safety of consumers and workers.”

