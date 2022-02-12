Big changes to temperatures this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things are going to change over the weekend as a strong cold front pushes through the area Saturday into Saturday evening.

Temperatures will still be above average today in the upper 60s and lower 70s for a good chunk of the area with a mix of sun and clouds. Once the front passes, temperatures will take a tumble.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The colder air will spill in from the northwest throughout the afternoon. So the farther north and west you are, the less time you will have to warm up. Marengo, Perry, Chilton, Tallapoosa, and Dallas counties will stay mainly below 65 degrees. In and around Montgomery, temperatures will drop off noticeably after 5 p.m.

The front will come through mainly dry, but we can’t totally rule out a few rogue raindrops or passing snow flurries Saturday evening and night. For that reason we are maintaining a 20% chance of precipitation.

Behind the front we will have a brief cold shot with highs struggling to warm near 50 degrees on Sunday with ample sunshine. Valentine’s Day will start frigid in the upper 20s, but an entirely sunny sky will help us get into the upper 50s.

Sunshine is on the way for Valentine's Day. (WSFA 12 News)

A quick warm-up ensues beginning Tuesday as 60s and then 70s come right on back. Conditions are still quiet and sunny through Wednesday. That will change, however, as we get toward the end of next week and another strong cold front approaches.

The difference between this weekend’s front and the one on its way next Thursday-Friday is that one will have plentiful moisture to work with. The result will be a high chance of rain and some thunderstorms Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday.

A strong system will bring rain and storms late next week. Strong storms will be possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Exact timing on the highest coverage of rain isn’t 100% set in stone quite yet, but Thursday evening and night has the highest coverage in our current forecast.

In addition to getting rain, the ingredients will be in place to support a chance of strong and severe thunderstorms as it looks now. It’s not a guarantee that we get severe weather with this system, but most of the boxes on the list are checked off when we analyze a risk of severe weather.

It’s far too early to mention much in the way of specifics, but damaging winds and perhaps some tornadoes look to be possible if the system materializes as forecast models currently indicate. Stay tuned for more on this as we get closer!

