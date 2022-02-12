Cold front brings drop in temperatures this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has shaped up to be a warm day across Central and South Alabama. Highs have reached into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze.

A front will pass across the region later today into the overnight. This front will increase clouds across the region. Winds will also become more breezy out of the north around 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will drop behind the front down into the 20s and 30s area wide. While this front looks to pass mainly dry, there is a small chance for a squeezed out shower or snow flurry as we move into Sunday morning.

Sunday will feel completely different compared to today. Clouds will be decreasing with sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s and winds will be sustained out of the northwest around 10 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night, skies will remain clear and lows will drop into the 20s along with calm winds.

Valentine’s Day is looking dry. Expect lots of sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and west winds around 5 mph. Monday night, we will see clear skies and lows hovering around freezing.

High pressure continues to settle into the region for Tuesday. That means skies will be sunny and clear and afternoon highs will rebound back into the middle 60s. Tuesday night, we will again experience clear skies and see lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The warming trend continues for Wednesday, highs will be back into the lower to middle 70s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will really ramp up Wednesday night with a passing shower possible. Lows will be mild in the middle to upper 50s.

A major cold front will roll into the region by Thursday. Highs will reach again into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms are expected with this cold front. A few storms could be severe, but we are still several days out and there is some uncertainty with this system to get into specifics. Rain and storms will likely continue into Thursday night. Lows will hover into the upper 40s under cloudy skies.

Showers will linger into Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows will drop back into the upper to middle 30s by Friday night.

We will keep with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s and there is a possibility of a passing shower or two.

