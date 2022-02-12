Dadeville business plays key role in Super Bowl turf

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There are local ties to the turf that the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles rams will play on during Super Bowl 56.

“When we do a stadium, we dig it out, we lay the irrigation, we load through the whole thing. So it’s not something that it’s contracted out. We own that project from start to finish,” said Jeff Roman, Hellas Fibers Plant Manager.

Hellas Construction Inc., is headquartered in Austin, and lays the turf for a number of stadiums around the country. With plants in multiple locations throughout the nation, including in Alabama, it’s a team effort to manufacture the turf. Before the Matrix Helix Turf was laid in California for the Super Bowl the process started at Hellas Fibers plant in Dadeville.

“We actually make the yarn that goes into the turf. And then that yarn is shipped up to our Chatsworth’s sister plant, and then they make the turf, they tough the turf there,” said Roman. “The waste from that product, we actually send to our recycling plant across town, and we make EcoNailer boards, those boards are actually used in the field, we anchor them against the edges of the field, and we nail the turf into that.”

With their work being seen on a national stage it’s has created lots of excitement locally.

“When we’re interviewing people they walk in, and they see these pictures of, SoFi Stadium, and they’re just like, you all make that? Even, in the community going around and saying, yes, we make these fields. I mean, it brings a lot of, you know, notoriety, as far as interest in Hellas,” said Roman.

Hellas Fibers has been in Dadeville since 2014 and employs over 100 people. Roman says they are growing and will actually be adding our fifth line in here in the next month. Hellas Construction is a top provider of turf and has also provided turf for the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas raiders, and other professional teams. 100% of its products are made in America.

