Kessler blocks 12, gets triple-double, No. 1 Auburn tops A&M

Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1...
Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M.

Kessler delivered the program’s third triple-double and his second of the season for the Tigers. Auburn’s 19-game winning streak was snapped earlier in the week by Arkansas.

Kessler, a 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer, is the fifth SEC player with multiple career double-doubles, a group led by Shaquille O’Neal’s six, and the only one nationally this season with two.

The Aggies dropped their eighth straight game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

