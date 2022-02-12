Advertise
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Montgomery shooting that damaged victim’s eye

James Edward Cummings has pleaded guilty to a 2018 Montgomery shooting.
James Edward Cummings has pleaded guilty to a 2018 Montgomery shooting.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was initially arrested on an assault charge in 2018 after allegedly shooting another man has agreed to plead guilty to the attempted murder charge he was later indicted on, according to court documents.

James Edward Cummings was sentenced Thursday to 21 years in prison, according to filings. That sentence will be split, meaning he’ll serve five years with two years of supervised probation following his release.

Cummings shot the victim on Aug. 8, 2018 in the 200 block of John Morris Avenue in Montgomery. Despite suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said the gun was fired at such close range that the victim’s right eye was damaged.

The victim told police at the time that Cummings just walked up to him and shot him.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

