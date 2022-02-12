Advertise
Troy to celebrate 30th anniversary of the 258-point game

Troy University
Troy University(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Trojans’ NCAA record-breaking game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992 on Saturday when the Trojans take on Little Rock in the final home game of the season.

The Trojans will don commemorative jerseys with the iconic “Troy State” emblazoned across the chest like the ones worn by the 1992 squad responsible for scoring 258 points in a single game, according to Troy Athletics. The highlight of the evening will be honoring the members of the 1992 Troy State men’s basketball team led by legendary coach Don Maestri.

Additionally, 2,000 T-shirts highlighting the old T-Roy mascot design and “Troy State” sponsored by Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be distributed while supplies last as fans enter Trojan Arena. Rally towels commemorating the historic record will be made available to the Troy student section to be used throughout the game.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15. However, it was forced to be rescheduled after the game surrounding that date – vs. Georgia State – was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+

