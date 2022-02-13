Advertise
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were injured in two separate shootings over the weekend.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, police and fire medics responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane around 2:59 p.m. Saturday regarding a person shot. At the scene, officials found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway regarding a person shot, according to Carson. While heading to the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard. The victim was being transported to an area hospital by a personal vehicle for treatment.

No additional information about the shootings could be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

