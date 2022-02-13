Alabama Community College System to offer rapid job training for high-demand industries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Community College System is launching the Innovation Center Monday morning to begin rapidly training Alabamians for jobs in high-demand industries.

Twenty-three rapid training programs will be offered, with demonstrations of several at the event. The training is job-specific and was developed by businesses and industries to help students find jobs immediately with employers who are struggling to find workers.

At the launch, education and business leaders will also discuss and demonstrate how the Innovation Center’s rapid training programs will not only help trainees find jobs quickly, but also help reduce the state’s supply chain problems and small business closures.

The program will be announced at 10 a.m. at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System Rosemary Elebash, Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, Alabama Mark Colson, President & CEO, Alabama Trucking Association Dr. Cynthia Anthony, President, Lawson State Community College Dr. Vicki Karolewics, President, Wallace State Community College and Mara Harrison, Interim Executive Director, ACCS Innovation Center are among the speakers.

