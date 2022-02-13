Advertise
Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Police say a CATS bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night, has died from his injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police said a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m., WBTV reported.

Police said a suspect fired shots at Rivera from an SUV.

There were four passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the bus had traveled off of the roadway.

Charlotte Area Transit System identified the driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Medics took Rivera to the hospital, but he died on Saturday. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t specified.

In a statement Sunday, CATS called the shooting “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “Ethan was a public servant and valued member of the Charlotte community. We grieve with his family during this time.”

Charlotte Meckenburg Police Department said information on the suspect vehicle is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

